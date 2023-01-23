Monday, January 23, 2023
Monday, January 23, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Police Probe Fatal Bus Hit And Run Horror In Hounslow After Man Is Killed
Home BREAKING Police probe fatal bus hit and run horror in Hounslow after man is killed

Police probe fatal bus hit and run horror in Hounslow after man is killed

by uknip247

A man died after colliding with a bus in Hounslow, according to police.

Officers were called by staff at a west London hospital at 9.20pm on Saturday, 21 January after a man was admitted with serious injuries. Despite their efforts, the 40-year-old man died shortly after arriving.

Police have identified the man and notified his next of kin. They are aided by specially trained officers. In due course, a post-mortem examination will be performed.

He was involved in a collision with a bus in Cranford Lane, near the intersection with Armytage Road, at around 19:19 p.m. that evening.

The bus driver, 59, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene. He was arrested and has since been released on bail.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are looking for anyone who was driving in the area and captured dash cam footage, as well as anyone who witnessed the incident.

Please contact the SCIU at 02085435157 or call 101/tweet @MetCC with the reference CAD 6583/21 Jan.

Read Next

RELATED ARTICLES

As the Premier League game was suspended, a YouTuber stated that he...

The critically acclaimed comedy-drama series The Dry will now be available on...

An investigation has been launched into disorder in Wolverhampton on Saturday

Police in Colchester are looking for witnesses and information about an assault...

Detectives investigating burglaries at two addresses in Leicester are asking for the...

In the midst of criticism over his selection, BBC chairman Richard Sharp...

Greek F-16 aircraft deployed on Sunday to escort a Ryanair flight from...

A 16-year-old male pedestrian was hit by a Renault Clio driven by...

Woman jailed over the death of Steven Davies

Six people were mowed down by a black 4 x4 in Haringey...

Six people were mowed down by a black 4 x4 in Haringey...

Police are currently responding to an incident involving a man on the...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More