Police probe fatal bus hit and run horror in Hounslow after man is killed

A man died after colliding with a bus in Hounslow, according to police.

Officers were called by staff at a west London hospital at 9.20pm on Saturday, 21 January after a man was admitted with serious injuries. Despite their efforts, the 40-year-old man died shortly after arriving.

Police have identified the man and notified his next of kin. They are aided by specially trained officers. In due course, a post-mortem examination will be performed.

He was involved in a collision with a bus in Cranford Lane, near the intersection with Armytage Road, at around 19:19 p.m. that evening.

The bus driver, 59, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene. He was arrested and has since been released on bail.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are looking for anyone who was driving in the area and captured dash cam footage, as well as anyone who witnessed the incident.

Please contact the SCIU at 02085435157 or call 101/tweet @MetCC with the reference CAD 6583/21 Jan.