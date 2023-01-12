Police probe fatal collision involving a woman and a van in Brentford

This afternoon, a woman was killed after being hit by a van in West London. On January 12, just before 4 p.m., emergency services rushed to the scene in Sterling Place, Brentford.

The victim’s name has not yet been released by the Metropolitan Police, but officers are in the process of informing her family. The accident happened near Clayponds Hospital & Rehabilitation Unit.

“Officers were called by the London Ambulance Service at about 3pm on Thursday, January 12 to reports of a collision involving a van and a pedestrian on Sterling Place, W5” said a Met police spokesperson. The emergency services were called.

“Despite the best efforts of medical personnel, the woman died a short time later. Officers are attempting to contact her next of kin.”