Police probe fatal hit and run in North Cheam

Police were called by LAS at 6.18pm on Thursday, 17 November to a Courtenay Road, North Cheam, following a road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian.

Officers attended with LAS.

The man was treated at the scene but despite the efforts of paramedics, he died.

Police are working to confirm the man’s identity and inform his next of kin.

The car did not stop at the scene.

A scene remains in place and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has dash cam footage, is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC ref CAD 5980/17 Nov.