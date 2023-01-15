Police Probe hit-and-run involving a pedestrian and a car

Police are looking for witnesses after a hit-and-run on King Street in Stirling involving a pedestrian and a car.

On Saturday, 14 January, around 14.20 GMT, a woman was crossing the street when she was hit by a grey VW Golf that had been parked nearby.

The 63-year-old woman was taken to Forth Valley Hospital with a serious leg injury after emergency services arrived.

“The Golf failed to stop, and we believe it drove off in the direction of Corn Exchange Road,” said Sergeant Lee Walkingshaw. Our investigations are ongoing, and we are eager to find the driver.” “In particular, I am requesting that anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident check their dashcams to see if they have footage that could help with our investigation and get in touch.” Furthermore, if you witnessed what happened or where the car went afterwards and have not already spoken with officers, please contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland at 101, quoting incident number 1766 from Saturday, January 14, 2023.