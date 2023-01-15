Sunday, January 15, 2023
Sunday, January 15, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Police Probe Hit-and-run Involving A Pedestrian And A Car
Home BREAKING Police Probe hit-and-run involving a pedestrian and a car

Police Probe hit-and-run involving a pedestrian and a car

by @uknip247

Police are looking for witnesses after a hit-and-run on King Street in Stirling involving a pedestrian and a car.
On Saturday, 14 January, around 14.20 GMT, a woman was crossing the street when she was hit by a grey VW Golf that had been parked nearby.
The 63-year-old woman was taken to Forth Valley Hospital with a serious leg injury after emergency services arrived.
“The Golf failed to stop, and we believe it drove off in the direction of Corn Exchange Road,” said Sergeant Lee Walkingshaw. Our investigations are ongoing, and we are eager to find the driver.” “In particular, I am requesting that anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident check their dashcams to see if they have footage that could help with our investigation and get in touch.” Furthermore, if you witnessed what happened or where the car went afterwards and have not already spoken with officers, please contact us.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland at 101, quoting incident number 1766 from Saturday, January 14, 2023.

Read Next

RELATED ARTICLES

He only had a single key and a 30-year-old A-Z map book...

A suspect has been charged after a man was seriously injured

A body has been discovered in Thames and Medway Canal’s in Gravesend

Kent fire and Rescue used drone tech to find allotment fire in...

Alan McMahon subjected the woman to a campaign of sustained abuse

Manhunt still continues after six shot in drive by shooting

Arrest made following the discovery of uranium traces in a cargo package...

A 71-year-old woman was targeted as she walked along

The A27 in West Sussex is closed due to a serious collision

The emergency services were called to the crash site in Thanet

Detectives looking into a violent kidnapping have released images of two men...

Met office issue Yellow Snow weather warning for Kent and Sussex

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"