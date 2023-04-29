Police probe launched after a 35-year-old man, died at the scene

Specialist detectives are investigating after a motorcyclist died following a collision on Old Oak Common Lane, W3.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 3.16pm on Friday, 28 April to reports of a collision involving a car and a motorbike.

Officers attended. Despite the efforts of the emergency services, the motorcyclist, a 35-year-old man, died at the scene. The man’s family has been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital for treatment to minor injuries.

Detectives from the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are asking any witnesses with dashcam or mobile phone footage or anyone with any information to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD 3406/28APR. Anyone with information can also contact collision investigators directly on 020 8246 9820