At approximately 7:10 a.m. (Wednesday, June 15), police were contacted with reports of a boat landing and dropping off approximately 12 people at Slapton Sands Beach in Dartmouth.

According to reports, these people were then taken to two waiting vehicles, which immediately left the area.

“A large policing response was sent to the area following this incident being reported to us,” a police spokesperson said, “but at this time no arrests have been made and those who landed on the beach, currently believed to be migrants, have yet to be located.”

“According to our initial report, those who landed on the beach were immediately taken into two vehicles that were waiting nearby and left the area.”

“The vehicles are described as a silver people carrier with blacked-out windows and a black people carrier.”

Officers are appealing to the public to assist them in locating those responsible and ensuring the safety of those who landed on the beach.” We’d like to hear from anyone who was in the area between 6:30 and 7:30 a.m. and may have information that can help us with our investigations.

“We would also like to ask anyone who lives in this area of Dartmouth or near Slapton Sands to check dashcams and CCTV and to contact us right away if they have any footage that can help.”

“Please call 101 and reference log 0101 on Wednesday, June 15th.” Alternatively, Crimestoppers, an independent charity, can be contacted anonymously online at http://Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling freephone 0800 555111.”