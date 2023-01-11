Police probe possible terror attack after man wielding a homemade weapon attacked six people at Paris’s Gare du Nord train station

According to French police, a man wielding a homemade weapon attacked six people at Paris’s Gare du Nord train station, injuring one severely.

According to a police spokesperson, the attacker was shot several times by officers and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The force added that his motivations were not immediately clear.

At around 6.43 a.m. local time, the man attacked several people, including a police officer, with what appeared to be a “bladed weapon,” according to French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin. Police had previously stated that the man used a knife or blade.

Off-duty police officers returning home from a night shift shot the attacker three times within a minute.

He stated that the unidentified assailant was “between life and death” in the hospital.

Mr Darmanin stated that one officer was stabbed in the back but was saved by a bulletproof vest.

Another victim was seriously injured in the shoulder and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Mr Darmanin thanked the police “for their effective and courageous reaction”.

According to SNCF, a security perimeter was established, but the station continued to operate normally.

A criminal investigation has been launched, according to the Paris prosecutor.

More here: Arrests of Iranian sports stars

A live grenade was extracted from inside a soldier’s body.

Police have secured the area after a man with a knife injured several people at Paris’s Gare du Nord train station.

The Gare du Nord is one of Europe’s busiest train stations, connecting Paris to London and the rest of Europe.

The attack comes just a month after a gunman opened fire on a Kurdish cultural centre in Paris, killing three people and injuring three more.