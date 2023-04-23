Sunday, April 23, 2023
Sunday, April 23, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Police probe road rage incident in East London

Police probe road rage incident in East London

by uknip247
Police Probe Road Rage Incident

On 22/04/23 shortly after 1.30am officers were alerted to a road rage incident on Westferry Road E14, involving a cyclist and the occupants of a vehicle.
A physical altercation has taken place, the cyclist has been knocked off his bike and physically assaulted by the driver and the passenger of the car, consistent with GBH injuries.

A scene has been put in place across the pavement on Byng Street E14, this shouldn’t affect the local community, and traffic is able to flow freely.
The Victim’s injuries are not deemed life changing or threatening and is being treated at the Royal London.

Police say the attack is not believed to be gang related and an isolated incident, with one suspect having already been arrested.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Two vehicle head-on collision closes A259 in Dymchurch

A man who assaulted his partner and tried to set her flat on fire has been jailed for four years

Police are investigating after a woman was threatened with a knife in Southend city centre

Over the past few days, there has been a police presence around the river south of Albert Bridge that is part of ongoing activity...

Police Scotland is appealing for help from the public to trace Finn Riach who has been reported missing from Arbroath

Northamptonshire Police are currently looking for the public’s help to locate missing child Max who was last seen in the area of Rushden Lakes...

A body sadly found in a river is believed to be that of a missing teenager from the area

Kenya’s Kelvin Kiptum has broken Eliud Kipchoge’s course record in London Marathon, winning the men’s race in an impressive time of two hours one...

Bed Bath & Beyond’s recent bankruptcy filing marks the end of a years-long struggle for the home goods chain in the US

24 protesters have been charged after they attempted to disrupt the Scottish Grand National at Ayr racecourse

Police investigating an assault on a tram conductor have released images of someone they’d like to speak to.

Two teenagers detained for firearms offences after armed stop in Maidstone

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.