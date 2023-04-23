Police probe road rage incident in East London

On 22/04/23 shortly after 1.30am officers were alerted to a road rage incident on Westferry Road E14, involving a cyclist and the occupants of a vehicle.

A physical altercation has taken place, the cyclist has been knocked off his bike and physically assaulted by the driver and the passenger of the car, consistent with GBH injuries.

A scene has been put in place across the pavement on Byng Street E14, this shouldn’t affect the local community, and traffic is able to flow freely.

The Victim’s injuries are not deemed life changing or threatening and is being treated at the Royal London.

Police say the attack is not believed to be gang related and an isolated incident, with one suspect having already been arrested.