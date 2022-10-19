At Stansted Airport, police are reacting to a “security alert” on a plane. On Wednesday night, Essex Police stated that officers were attending to the incident (October 19).

The runway of the airport was initially shut down but is now open. According to police, the jet has been relocated while investigations are ongoing.

Just before 9.15 p.m., police said in a statement: “We are now handling a security alert aboard a plane at Stansted Airport. While we do our investigations, the plane has been transferred to a secure area of the airport.

The airport is now completely open, although the runway was briefly closed. When we are able, we’ll update.

After concerns of a “possible danger on board,” a Jet2 flight from Turkey to Manchester was diverted to Stansted just one week prior to the event. The flight from Dalaman was escorted to Stansted, where it landed safely and officers determined there was no threat, according to Essex Police.