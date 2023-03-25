Saturday, March 25, 2023
Police pursued a drug driver in Hampshire this morning who failed to stop for officers

Police attempted to stop the Ford MK1 Mondeo which crashed into a gate after misjudging the gap and became wedged.

Officers detained and arrested the man who tested positive to Cocaine on a drug swipe and for dangerous driving offences.

Hampshire Roads Policing said;

“You can run but…. oh no you cant. Early morning pursuit came to abrupt halt after driver misjudged the size of gap and found himself wedged. Driver arrested for numerous offences, including testing positive to cocaine on drugs wipe and dangerous driving.”

