Police quash rumours of one dead one critical in hit and run collision after social media frenzy in Maidstone

A number of people took to social media claiming that a hit-a-run had taken place in Maidstone Town and people had been killed.

Driving instructor Nicole Stevens who works for Bill Plant Driving school posted that there has been a fatal hit-and-run. With others fueling the rumour that two girls had been struck by a hit-and-run vehicle on Knightider street in Maidstone on Saturday evening.

With Sarah Terry adding to it

Catherine Casey adding that two girls one had died from the hit and run!

This isn’t the case

A spokesman for Knt Poice said: There was a collision last night at around 8.15pm in Lower Stone Street, involving a male pedestrian. He was taken to the hospital with injuries which were not believed to be life-threatening. The driver stopped after the collision.