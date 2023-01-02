Monday, January 2, 2023
Monday, January 2, 2023

Police Quickly Caught Up With Two Suspects After A Car Was Driven Away At Speed From A Showroom
by @uknip247

 

The Audi was stolen from the CarStore, in Nottingham Road, Attenborough, at around 3.45pm on Thursday (29 December 2022).

A man and a woman had arranged an appointment at the showroom to view the car as potential customers.

They asked to sit in the vehicle and when the salesman was distracted drove off.

A police helicopter tracked the car heading into Leicestershire and officers from the two forces worked together to follow it across the county border.

The Audi was in collision with a Nottinghamshire Police car before officers from Leicestershire were able to detain the couple after they abandoned the vehicle near Leicester.

The 49-year-old man and 42-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, dangerous driving and driving while disqualified and without insurance.

Inspector Pete Shaw, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a great bit of teamwork across the two forces and shows how closely we work together to tackle vehicle crime.

“The officers involved were confronted with an extremely challenging incident to deal with and did an excellent job in tracking the vehicle and bringing the two suspects into custody.

“Theft of motor vehicles is something we take extremely seriously as we know the high cost and inconvenience involved for businesses and individuals.”

