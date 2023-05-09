Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Police raided a home after responding to concerns about drug dealing in the neighbourhood

by uknip247

Officers discovered large amounts of heroin and cocaine when they executed a warrant at the property in Orange Gardens, The Meadows, on Thursday (4 May).

Bundles of cash, phones and equipment associated with drug dealing were also found when officers from the City South Operation Reacher and neighbourhood policing teams gained entry to the house at around 7.35am.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Sergeant Tim Register, of the City South Operation Reacher team, said: “This was an intelligence-led raid and follows concerns being raised about drug dealing in the community.

“We always respond to information of this type because we understand the impact drugs supply and associated crime can have on any neighbourhood.

“I’m also really grateful to members of the public for their help and support and getting in touch with us to share information.

“Anyone who believes criminal activity is taking place in their area should please get in touch with police and report it – your information can sometimes be the final piece of evidence we need to carry out proactive steps like we did with this week’s raid.

“This remains an ongoing investigation but I am pleased we have been able to take drugs off the streets and arrested this suspect.”

Anyone with any information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

