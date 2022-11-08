Police recovered a large amount of cash and an imitation handgun after pulling over a taxi and searching its passenger

Officers from the Ashfield Operation Reacher team pulled the vehicle over in Leamington Drive, Sutton-in-Ashfield, shortly before 10am this morning (Tuesday).

The passenger was found to be in possession of a small amount of cannabis and was subsequently searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

A significant quantity of cash was then seized along with a gas-powered pellet gun.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing an imitation firearm and possessing a class B drug. He remains in police custody.

The cash will be placed in secure police storage until the suspect can prove it came from a legal source. The gun will be sent for further investigation.

PC Jade Massey, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We had reason to believe that the passenger in this taxi may have been in possession of illegal items and very quickly had our suspicions confirmed.

“Weapons of this nature may not be genuine firearms, but they can still cause significant injury, alarm and distress to members of the public who are not trained to know the difference.

“I am pleased we have now been able to take this device of the streets and hope that today’s stop serves as a warning to others about the potential consequences of taking these items out in public.”