Detectives investigating a report of a serious assault in Sheerness are releasing CCTV images

Between 7.15pm and 7.30pm on Friday 27 January 2023, a woman in her 30s was outside a fast food restaurant in Bridge Road, when it is alleged she was assaulted by another woman.

It is also reported a man who was with the suspect and had been acting aggressively prior to the assault, urged his dog to harm the victim. Both then left the scene in a black vehicle.

The victim, who is in her 30s, went to hospital for treatment to a serious facial injury.

Investigating officer, PC Stuart Drakeley, said: ‘An investigation is underway to identify the suspects and we are now able to release images of two people who may be able to assist with our enquiries.

‘The victim suffered potentially life-changing injuries and we are urging anyone who recognises the people pictured to contact our appeal line.’

Motorists with dashcam who were in the area at the time of the incident are also asked to check for relevant footage.

Anyone with information should call 01795 419119, quoting reference 46/17913/23.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form on their website.