Police release CCTV images after coach driver attacked

Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to after a coach driver was assaulted.

The National Express driver suffered a broken ankle when he was attacked at a bus shelter in Station Street, Nottingham city centre.

Two men became involved in an argument with the driver as they attempted to board the coach without a valid ticket or enough money to pay for one.

They dragged the driver from the bus and assaulted him.

The incident took place on 12 June 2022 between 4.35am and 4.50am when the coach, which was bound for Birmingham, was stopped outside Trent House.

Police Constable Joseph Blake, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an unpleasant incident and we simply will not tolerate attacks like this on hardworking people who are simply doing their job.

“We believe the people in these images could have valuable information that could assist our inquiries.

“It is really important that anyone who recognises them gets in touch with us, so that we can ask them some questions.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident 138 of 12 June 2022.