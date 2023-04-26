Police Release Cctv Still As Part Of An Investigation Into A Report Of Voyeurism - Uknip

Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Police release CCTV still as part of an investigation into a report of voyeurism

This was reported to have occurred on 15 April 2023 at around 9am at a property on Glebe Road, Bowness-on-Windermere.

Officers would like to speak with the person pictured as part of their investigation.

Anyone who recognises the man pictured or who has any information relating to this incident can report online at https://orlo.uk/Rgo9o , quoting incident number 68 of 15 April 2023. You can also phone on 101.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

May Be An Image Of 1 Person And Bicycle
