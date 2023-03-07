Police Release Photos Of Tattoos In Attempt To Identify Young Woman'S Body Found On Saltdean Beach - Uknip

Tuesday, March 7, 2023
Police release photos of tattoos in attempt to identify young woman’s body found on Saltdean beach

Sussex Police are continuing to appeal for information on the identity of a young woman whose body was found on Brighton beach nearly three months ago.

On December 20th, a member of the public discovered the woman’s body lying at the water’s edge in Saltdean and alerted the authorities. Despite extensive enquiries, the woman has yet to be identified.

Police have now released photos of several tattoos that were found on the woman’s arms and legs in the hope that someone may recognise them and come forward with information.

The woman is believed to be white and aged between 20 and 25, standing at around 5′ 4″ and of slim to medium build. She was wearing a purple sports bra, dark mauve sports leggings, and black Converse boots with the original white trim.

Authorities believe that the woman had not been in the water for more than 24 hours, and that she may have entered the water further west before being carried to Saltdean by tidal action.

Police are asking anyone who recognises the tattoos or has any information about the woman to report to Sussex Police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 598 of 20/12.

