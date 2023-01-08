Police release witness appeal, following assault

After a female in her 30s was assaulted on Christmas Eve, police are now appealing for witnesses.

The incident happened at around 2pm on Morris Road. This is the road running between Commercial Road and Devonshire Road, close to the city centre.

The victim was walking along the road when she was approached by another woman unknown to her. The attacker pulled the victim to the floor and assaulted her. This attack left the victim with bruising to her face and body.

The culprit has been described as white, mid to late 20s, around 5’5 in height and with dark or black hair. At the time, she was wearing a pink fur coat with a hood.

If you were around the area at the time and witnessed anything, or if you recognise the woman from the description given, particularly the coat, please contact the police with the information. Similarly, if you live in the area and have video footage that could be checked, that would be helpful too.

Information can be passed to the police online, or by calling 101. The reference number to quote is 44220516473.