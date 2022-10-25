On Monday night, police sealed off a large section of Stoke Newington after receiving a call that “serious threats” were being made in a residential area and that someone was experiencing a “mental health crisis.” during a call to a 999 operator te man has made the claim that he has a hand grenade within the property and is considering setting it off.

Counter-terrorism police and emergency services rushed to the Hackney area in response to the call and evacuated some homes. Road closures were imposed on Albion Road and Stoke Newington Church Street, with residents urged to “stay indoors,” while others were reportedly “trapped inside” a nearby leisure centre.

“There are currently cordons in place for public safety and to provide a sterile area for emergency services to work,” a Hackney Police spokesperson said on Twitter. They will be removed as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.”

“Officers are responding, alongside the London Ambulance Service, to an incident in Sattar Mews, N16, where a person is reported to be experiencing a mental health crisis,” Hackney Police said later.

“Because of the nature of some comments made during the incident, a cordon has been erected, necessitating the evacuation of some nearby streets.” This is just a precautionary measure while we deal with the incident. We will provide additional updates as soon as we are able.”

On Tuesday morning, shortly after midnight, police announced that Hackney Council had opened a rest centre in the area for “displaced residents.” Those who claimed to have been trapped inside a local leisure centre were not told when they could leave. Police were still on the scene dealing with the incident, and residents were advised to remain inside.

A woman inside the leisure centre inquired about her ability to leave, but police were unable to provide an answer. When she asked officers online if they would release them and if she could leave, Hackney police responded, “Colleagues on the scene will do so once the incident has concluded.” At the moment, I’m afraid not.”

