Saturday, April 22, 2023
Saturday, April 22, 2023

Police renewed Missing Person Appeal for Thomas Flood

by uknip247

Gardaí are continuing to seek the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 49-year-old Thomas Flood, who is reported missing from his home in Dublin 1 since Monday, 17th April 2023.

Thomas is described as being approximately 5 foot 2 inches in height and of a medium build. He is bald and has blue eyes.

Thomas was last seen in the Howth area on Sunday, 16th April 2023. He was wearing a grey top with a light grey jacket, dark trousers and brown shoes.

Thomas has been known to frequent the Howth and Dollymount Strand areas.

Gardaí and Thomas’ family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with any information on Thomas’ whereabouts are asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station

