A large police presence was seen in Fratton this evening after a vehicle made off from police officers in Fratton.

Following a pursuit in which the occupants of a Silver Mini Cooper fled police, approximately twenty officers joined the manhunt.

Officers flooded the Fratton area near Kingston Cemetery; it is believed the occupants of the vehicle decamped towards the Cemetery.

Police discovered the vehicle abandoned in Hampshire Street, Fratton.

NPAS was called in to assist in the search but was unable to locate the occupants.

Twelve police officers searched Kingston Cemetery while other units set up a perimeter around the grounds; however, despite an extensive search, police were unable to locate the suspects.

Recovery agents were seen loading the vehicle onto a recovery truck on Hampshire Street, which has since been taken for forensics in an attempt to identify the driver.

The reason for the police chase is currently unknown, but information suggests it was stolen during a burglary.