London’s iconic Oxford Street witnessed a tense scene today as the Metropolitan Police apprehended three young men following a viral social media campaign urging individuals to ‘rob JD Sports’ and engage in shoplifting. Fears of potential chaos led to a swift and robust police response in the area, with officers detaining individuals and imposing a dispersal order.

The commotion stemmed from a widely shared post on various social media platforms, encouraging individuals to descend upon Oxford Street with the intent to commit criminal activities. The post included a ‘dress code’ of balaclavas and gloves, and participants were warned not to bring weapons.

In the wake of this viral call to action, officers from the Metropolitan Police rushed to Oxford Street in preparation for possible disturbances. Footage captured from the scene depicted police officers engaging with youths, restraining them and detaining them in response to suspected breaches of the dispersal order.

police respond swiftly to oxford street tiktok crime threat: youths detained and prankster turned away

One video even captured the interaction between police officers and the notorious TikTok sensation known as Mizzy, whose previous antics have involved invading private residences and causing disturbances in stores. Although it remains unclear whether he was involved in the ‘mass shoplifting event,’ Mizzy, whose real name is Bacari-Bronze O’Garro, was seen conversing with officers and subsequently being turned away from the area.

To counter the potential threat, a dispersal order was issued, granting police the authority to ban individuals from the area for 48 hours. The police indicated that they would be vigilant in dealing with any criminal behaviour and maintaining a highly visible presence to ensure public safety.

The New West End Company (NWEC), a retail consortium, issued a warning to stores in the Oxford Street precinct, advising them of the potential for disorder involving youths aged 16 to 25. NWEC pledged to increase patrols to support the police’s efforts to deter potential criminal activities.

In response to the rapidly spreading social media campaign, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan expressed concern and urged individuals not to engage in such activities. He described the campaign as ‘nonsense’ and emphasized the importance of avoiding any areas where criminal behaviour might escalate.

In anticipation of the situation, Oxford Street stores took precautionary measures by temporarily closing their doors. Security shuttering was observed at stores like Vision Express and Boots as police worked to control the situation. However, once the dispersal orders were issued, the stores quickly resumed operations.

The Metropolitan Police utilized various platforms, including TikTok, to communicate their commitment to tackling any potential anti-social behaviour. They warned individuals that such behaviour would not be tolerated and that officers would respond robustly.

As the situation unfolds, the Metropolitan Police, along with local businesses and authorities, remain dedicated to preserving public safety and maintaining order in one of London’s most vibrant shopping districts. The incident serves as a reminder of the challenges posed by the intersection of social media trends and real-world actions, and the need for swift, coordinated responses to prevent disturbances and safeguard communities.