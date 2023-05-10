Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Police responding to rural crime near Paddock Wood have arrested a suspected burglar within 24 hours of a break-in and recovered a stolen trailer and gardening equipment worth several thousand pounds

Officers from the Tunbridge Wells Community Policing Team seized items which also included a ride-on lawnmower, after they became aware of suspicious activity at an address in Old Hay, Brenchley.

Patrols attended the location on the afternoon of Friday 5 May 2023, when it is alleged the trailer was in the process of being hitched to a pick-up truck. Fast-track enquiries revealed the trailer, lawnmower, as well as other items found in the pick-up truck, had been stolen overnight from an address in Priors Heath, Goudhurst.

A 20-year-old man from Orpington, Greater London was arrested at the scene in connection with theft offences. An investigation is ongoing and the suspect is currently bailed, with conditions, to return to a police station on 2 August.

