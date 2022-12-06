Police rush to scene as suspect device found near a London ambulance station

A cordon has been put in place while police and specialists examine the suspect device outside the Forest Hill ambulance hub.

A large cordon has been put in place while emergency services and specialists examine a suspect device that has been found outside on Davids Road in South East London near the ambulance hub.

Specially trained EOD officers from the Met Police scrambled to the scene to support the officers as an examination took place to see if the device is a threat.

Crews who were at the station have been ordered to leave and a “HART” from the LAS has also been sent to the incident.