Police And Specialist Called To South East London Ambulance Station
Police rush to scene as suspect device found near a London ambulance station

A cordon has been put in place while police and specialists examine the suspect device outside the Forest Hill ambulance hub.

A large cordon has been put in place while emergency services and specialists examine a suspect device that has been found outside on Davids  Road in South East London near the ambulance hub.

Specially trained EOD officers from the Met Police scrambled to the scene to support the officers as an examination took place to see if the device is a threat.

Crews who were at the station have been ordered to leave and a “HART”  from the LAS has also been sent to the incident.

Emergency crews arrived on the scene just before 8pm on Tuesday evening (December 8th).

A spokesman for the Met Police said:  officers were called to a report of a suspect item left it was quickly established it wasn’t suspicious.

