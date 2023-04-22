Saturday, April 22, 2023
Police sadly confirm missing 20-year-old, Jayran, from Towcester, has been found dead

by uknip247
Northamptonshire Police said in a statement they were in a position to confirm that the man found in Silverstone Brook in Towcester on Tuesday, April 18, was missing 20-year-old, Jayran, from Towcester.

Detective Chief Inspector Johnny Campbell said: “A missing person investigation began on March 28 and concern grew after Jayran’s jacket was found hanging on a gate on Northampton Road, near the bridge over the River Tove, on April 1.

“This led to a three-day underwater search of a section of the River Tove in the area of the Watermeadows over the Easter weekend. Sadly, Jayran’s body was later discovered in a different stretch of water.

“Our thoughts are with Jayran’s family at this incredibly difficult time. They are being supported by specialist officers and we ask that their privacy is respected.”

Jayran’s death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will now be prepared for HM Coroner.

Local neighbourhood sergeant, Greg Taylor, added: “Towcester is a close-knit community and I know that local people are shocked and saddened by what has happened.

“My officers have spent a lot of time patrolling and conducting inquiries in the town over the past few weeks, and we very much appreciate how the local community has come together to support the investigation.

“Their assistance has been invaluable and I would like to thank them for their continued support.”

