Police said a 16-year-old boy was arrested after a 16-year-old girl died in hospital after taking a “unknown substance” at a nightclub

Officers were called to Move nightclub in Exeter by paramedics around 12:30am on Saturday due to concerns for the girl.

Police said she was taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital before passing away.

According to the police, the tablets were taken by a number of teenagers.

Devon and Cornwall Police have asked anyone who has been affected to come forward.

Det Ch Insp Lee Nattrass stated that the force had already identified several teenagers who had reported using drugs.

“We have seen time and time again that these substances can kill,” he said, adding, “and we have another tragic case on our hands.”

Talk To Frank is a website that provides people with important information about various types of drugs, and we ask that parents have open and honest conversations with their children about the risks of drugs.

“You have no idea what they contain, and you have no idea what reaction you might have; it could be fatal.” “I urge anyone thinking about using drugs to think twice and reconsider.”