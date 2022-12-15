Police say a 47-year-old man has been arrested after a man was stabbed in Maidstone

Kent Police was called to a report of a man assaulted at around 2.30pm on Wednesday 14 December 2022.

Officers attended a property in Knightrider Street, Maidstone where a man was found with a single injury consistent with a stab wound. He was taken to a London hospital for treatment. His injuries are not life-threatening.

A 47-year-old man from Maidstone was arrested later the same day in connection with the incident. He remains in custody while enquiries are ongoing. The suspect and victim are believed to be known to each other.