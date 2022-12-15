Thursday, December 15, 2022
Thursday, December 15, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Police Say A 47-year-old Man Has Been Arrested After A Man Was Stabbed In Maidstone
Home BREAKING Police say a 47-year-old man has been arrested after a man was stabbed in Maidstone

Police say a 47-year-old man has been arrested after a man was stabbed in Maidstone

by @uknip247

Kent Police was called to a report of a man assaulted at around 2.30pm on Wednesday 14 December 2022.

Officers attended a property in Knightrider Street, Maidstone where a man was found with a single injury consistent with a stab wound. He was taken to a London hospital for treatment. His injuries are not life-threatening.

A 47-year-old man from Maidstone was arrested later the same day in connection with the incident. He remains in custody while enquiries are ongoing. The suspect and victim are believed to be known to each other.

RELATED ARTICLES

Women and girls have been given advice and anti-drink spiking products as...

Emergency services called to Bromley after collision leaves persons trapped

A man has been jailed after committing a knife-point robbery in Durham...

Protesters scaling the side of the Home office building in London

Security guard strikes on Eurostar trains were called off this week to...

A man from Merseyside who carried out a series of car and...

UPDATED: Nine people rescued from the flat blaze by firefighters: Eight Fire...

A suspected burglar has been arrested following work by a police dog...

A Peterborough man running a criminal enterprise selling class A drugs across...

Don’t walk dogs on gritted Roads this winter here is the reason...

A man has been charged with stalking a woman known to him...

A Fly-tipper pleaded guilty in court after Southampton City Council’s surveillance cameras...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"