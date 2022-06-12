At around 8.40pm on Friday, police were called to Poppit Sands, near St Dogmaels in Pembrokeshire, after a number of people became disoriented.

Hywel Morgan, 47, died after being rescued from the sea, according to Dyfed-Powys Police. As a precaution, the two children were taken to the hospital.

Mr Morgan was described by his family as a “hero” and a “devoted and loving father.”

Mr Morgan, also known as Hyw by family and friends, had assisted in the rescue of a group of children who had become entangled in a rip current.

His family stated in a police statement: “Hyw was a true hero. Despite our pain and grief, it gives us comfort that he tried selflessly to save others’ lives.

“Hyw was a selfless person who always made time for others. He was a devoted and loving father who was adored and respected by everyone who knew him.

“As a family, we would like time to grieve and would appreciate privacy to do so.”