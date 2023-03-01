Thursday, March 2, 2023
Thursday, March 2, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

BREAKINGNewsSussex NewsTop Post

Police say body found in search for missing baby

by
written by
Police Say Body Found In Search For Missing Baby

This evening at a press briefing officers announced, that earlier today a body was sadly found during search efforts for a missing baby.

The remains were found in woodland near to the scene of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon’s arrest in Brighton earlier this week.

Police Say Body Found In Search For Missing Baby - Uknip
Credit: Sussex News

Earlier it was released that officers have sought a 36 hour extension order for their detainment in Brighton Magistrates court.

Detective Superintendent Basford acknowledged this afternoon the search area stretched to around 90 square miles. With helicopters, drones and sniffer dogs been employed in the search effort.

You may also like

Surrey Fire and Rescue Service’s (SFRS) Chief Fire...

Officers are investigating a robbery which occurred in...

Two women have been charged in connection with...

Can you help Police find Skye Connor who’s...

The Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called...

Boxes of ‘laughing gas’ canisters and party balloons...

A set of weapons and a big bag...

Police find the body of the baby in...

PRESS CONFERENCE: Met Police Specialist Crime Command now...

Properties in East Grinstead evacuated due to gas...