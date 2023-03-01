Police Say Body Found In Search For Missing Baby - Uknip

This evening at a press briefing officers announced, that earlier today a body was sadly found during search efforts for a missing baby.

The remains were found in woodland near to the scene of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon’s arrest in Brighton earlier this week.

Credit: Sussex News

Earlier it was released that officers have sought a 36 hour extension order for their detainment in Brighton Magistrates court.

Detective Superintendent Basford acknowledged this afternoon the search area stretched to around 90 square miles. With helicopters, drones and sniffer dogs been employed in the search effort.