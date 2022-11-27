Police say Brixton Gunbattle victim is walking wounded as their investigation continues

Sunday, November 27, 2022
Police Say Brixton Gunbattle Victim Is Walking Wounded Their Investigation Continues
by @uknip247

Stockwell Road and Benedict Road  remain in both directions after a gunbattle broke out in the early hours of Sunday morning yards from the Brixton O2 academy

 

Armed officers from the Metropolitan Police and paramedics from the London Ambulance service

were called after a man is believed to have been shot on Benedict Road near Stockwell Road just after 3 am on Sunday, November 27.

Trident officers from the Met Police are investigating the incident and a large crime scene has been put in place. A number of 6 mm bullets and casings can be seen in the roadway.

Officers have covered these with plastic bags.

A black Mercedes can be seen parked with crash damage within the crime scene and officers have been seen making a false entry into the vehicle.

A white BMW has been abandoned in the middle of Stockwell Road with its windows blown out after the driver is understood to have been shot at a number of times after making off from the shootout at Benedict Road.

No arrests have been made and a manhunt for the gunman has been launched as officers trawl CCTV from nearby housing blocks to see if the attack was captured within CCTV.

A number of  bus routes have been affected: 2,196,322,333,345,N2
Further roads closure are also in place and blocked in both directions at the junction of Rumsey Road.
These are likely to be in for some time as officers investigate the very serious incident.

