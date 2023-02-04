Police say no wider risk to the public as manhunt for killer continues

The detective leading the investigation into the murder of a man on #CanveyIsland has said he does not believe there is an ongoing risk to the wider public.

A man in his 40s was found seriously injured the car park of Iceland in Furtherwick Road shortly before 1.45am today (Saturday 4 February).

Sadly, he later died.

Detective Chief Inspector Greg Wood said: “Our investigation is progressing well and we are building a picture of the circumstances which led up to this fatal assault.

“We believe those involved had been inside The Haystack pub earlier in the evening..

“I believe that someone who was in the pub or lives locally local will know the identity of those responsible and I urge anyone to contact us or Crimestoppers with the information they have.

“At this stage I believe the assault was a targeted attack and this incident does not post a threat to the wider public.

“Our work at the scene will continue throughout today and into tomorrow but we are hoping to be able to reduce the size of the cordon later on today and reduce the disruption to the public.

“However, I expect a cordon to remain in place until tomorrow as our enquiries progress.

“I know this has caused disruption to the centre of Canvey today but it has been to allow essential work to take place and I want to thank the public for their patience and understanding.”