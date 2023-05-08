Monday, May 8, 2023
Police say: The victims’ vehicle overturned as they collided with another unoccupied car as they attempted to escape the shoot-out in Peckham

Shotgun Shootout In Camberwell: Two Taken To Hospitial One With Man Shotgun Injuries

Detectives investigating a firearm discharge in Southwark are appealing for witnesses and anyone with footage to contact them.

An investigation was launched after police were called at 6.13pm on Sunday, 7 May by a member of public to reports that a firearm had been discharged in Lyndhurst Way, SE15

Officers responded and identified two males.

Initial enquiries have established that two victims were in a vehicle when they were approached by two suspects on a moped who fired at them.

The victims’ vehicle overturned as they collided with another unoccupied car as they attempted to escape.

One of the victims fled and was shot as he attempted to hide in a garden in Ivanhoe Road SE15. His condition is not life-threatening or life-changing.

The second victim’s condition is not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing. His injuries were sustained in that collision.

It is suspected that a third victim was also present in the vehicle. Work to trace that person is ongoing.

Detective Inspector Mat Freeman of the Met’s Specialist Crime North said: “We know that when this incident happened there were members of public and vehicles driving nearby.

“Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw or heard anything suspicious at around that time. Also, if you were driving in the area, did you record something on dashcam, or might you have captured something on your doorbell camera?

“Any piece of information, no matter how irrelevant it may seem, could be crucial in piecing together what took place.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC giving the reference CAD 5646/07MAY23.

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, online or by calling 0800 555 111.

