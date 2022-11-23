Police say this was not a gang-related incident investigations are ongoing and a crime scene has been established

Three men have been rushed to hospital after being stabbed in East London early this morning (Wednesday, November 23). Multiple men brandished weapons at the victims, who were in a car.

At 12.32 a.m., emergency personnel responded to Salmon Lane and discovered three men who had been stabbed. They were taken to the hospital. Their injuries are not life-threatening or permanently altering.

According to police, this was not a gang-related incident, but investigations are ongoing and a crime scene has been established.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “At 12.32 a.m. on November 23, police received a call on Salmon Lane E14 about a group of males armed with weapons attacking a vehicle and its occupants. Officers arrived on the scene and discovered three males with stab wounds, their vehicle parked against the roadside barriers.

“All three men were taken to the Royal London Hospital, where their injuries were determined to be non-life threatening or life changing. There is currently no indication that this is gang-related; a section 60 was considered, but after consulting the legal framework, it was determined that it was not a proportionate response at this time.

“Enquiries are still being conducted. A scene has been set up at the intersection of Salmon Lane and Well Road E14. Traffic may be disrupted locally.”

Anyone with information should contact police, quoting the case number 154/23NOV22.