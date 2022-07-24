Following a large disturbance in Kennington last night, three youths were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, according to police. Police closed Faversham Road around 11.15 p.m. and arrests have been made.
Following a large disturbance in Kennington last night, three youths were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, according to police. Police closed Faversham Road around 11.15 p.m. and arrests have been made.
To make sure you never miss out on your favourite NEW stories, we're happy to send you some reminders
Click 'Subscribe' then 'Allow' to enable notifications