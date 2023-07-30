Weather where you are

Police Scotland Appeals for Information on Glasgow Assault Suspects

Police Scotland has released images of four men they wish to speak to in connection with a serious assault that occurred in Glasgow on Saturday, 8 April 2023. The incident took place on Argyle Street in the city around 7.30pm, and authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying these individuals.

The first male is described as a white teenager, with dark hair and a slim build. He was seen wearing an orange hoodie, dark trousers, white trainers, and a blue facemask at the time of the incident.

The second male is a white man between the ages of 25 to 30, with a stocky build. He was spotted wearing a blue baseball cap, dark grey jacket, light grey jogging trousers, and a blue facemask.

The third male is described as a white man in his early 30s, with short dark hair and a stocky build. He was seen wearing a black top with a white zip, dark trousers, black trainers, and a blue facemask during the incident.

The fourth male is a white man in his early 20s, with a slim build. He was observed wearing a dark jacket, black top, black jogging trousers, black/grey trainers, and a blue facemask at the time of the assault.

Anyone with information that could aid the enquiry is asked to reach out to Police Scotland via the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident number 0833 of 10th April 2023. Additionally, anonymous tips can be provided to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

