Police Scotland detectives have released images of two men they believe have information about an attempted fraud

The incident occurred in Kilbarchan Road, Bridge of Weir on Friday, 4 February 2022.

The first man is described as white, slim with short brown hair, while the second man is described as Asian, medium build with a shaved head.

Detective Jamie Howarth has asked anyone who recognises the men in the images to contact the authorities through 101 with reference number KB00580222 or incident 3359 of 4 February 2022.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, with anonymity being maintained.