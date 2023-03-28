Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Tuesday, March 28, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Police Scotland detectives have released images of two men they believe have information about an attempted fraud

Police Scotland detectives have released images of two men they believe have information about an attempted fraud

by uknip247

The incident occurred in Kilbarchan Road, Bridge of Weir on Friday, 4 February 2022.

The first man is described as white, slim with short brown hair, while the second man is described as Asian, medium build with a shaved head.

Detective Jamie Howarth has asked anyone who recognises the men in the images to contact the authorities through 101 with reference number KB00580222 or incident 3359 of 4 February 2022.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, with anonymity being maintained.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Officers searching for two missing children from Gillingham are very pleased to confirm they have been found

A woman who was left in a serious condition following a robbery at her home has died

Two men seen exchanging £45,000 for two laundry bags filled with cannabis have been sentenced following an investigation by Scotland’s Organised Crime Partnership

A man has been jailed for 20 years after pleading guilty to raping a teenager and a young woman

The ongoing pay and conditions dispute has prompted civil servants in the United Kingdom to strike throughout April

The recent shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville has brought gun violence to the forefront of public debate once more

A woman has been jailed for nine years after pleading guilty to six offences including false imprisonment, assault, and robbery

Police have launched an appeal after a dog was reported stolen

A second man has been charged with the murder of Stefan Stelian Moraru in Barnet

25 firefighters responded to a fire at a shop with flats above on Vallance Road in Bethnal Green

Sir David is a legendary British actor who is best known for his roles in classic TV shows such as Only Fools and Horses

A 19-year-old burglar who stole over £60,000 worth of valuable property from the homes he targeted has been jailed for 18 months

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More