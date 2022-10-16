The incident occurred at around 9.40pm on Thursday, 18 August, 2022 on Renfield Street in Glasgow.

The man is described as being of Asian appearance, slim build, short black hair, wearing a black puffer style jacket, dark grey cargo shorts and white trainers.

Constable Natalie Davner, of the Community Investigation Unit, said: “I would ask the man, or anyone who has information relating to the man depicted in the image, to make contact with the police.

“Members of the public can contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0514 of 18 August, 2022. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”

