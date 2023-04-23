Sunday, April 23, 2023
Police Scotland is appealing for help from the public to trace Finn Riach who has been reported missing from Arbroath

by uknip247

The 14-year-old was last seen around 4.15pm on Saturday, 22 April, 2023, in the Auchmithie area, near Arbroath.

Finn is described as being around 5ft 7, with long blonde hair. He was wearing a grey zip-up fleece, blue jeans, black Samba style trainers and a black beanie hat.

Finn is known to travel to the Aberdeen, Dundee and Edinburgh areas.

His family are worried and growing concerned for his welfare. They are asking Finn to please get in touch if he sees this appeal.

Officers are also requesting anyone who has seen Finn or spoken with him to please contact 101, quoting reference 2737 of 22 April, 2023.

