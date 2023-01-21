Saturday, January 21, 2023
Saturday, January 21, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Police Scotland is appealing for information after Links Park, the home of Montrose Football Club was broken into

Police Scotland is appealing for information after Links Park, the home of Montrose Football Club was broken into

by uknip247

Thieves broke into the Wellington Street building between 10pm on Thursday, January 19, 2023 and 7.15am on Friday, January 20, 2023.

A three-figure sum of money, a cash box, alcohol, mixers, and household products were stolen from offices.

“A green bucket with wheels was also stolen, and it is likely that those involved used the bucket to remove the stolen items from the building,” said Montrose Police Constable Ross McIntyre. This could have made some noise in the neighbourhood.

“I would urge anyone with information or who knows who was responsible for the break-in to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0633 of 20 January 2023.”

Read Next

RELATED ARTICLES

The 27-year-old man, who has been detained at St James Hospital has...

Patients should be charged for GP appointments and visits to A&E, former...

One man in his 30s was discovered with a hand injury that...

Thomas, of Peckham’s Bournemouth Road, and the boy are accused of murdering...

After a £450 mountain bike was stolen from a tram stop, police...

Detectives looking into a serious assault in Canterbury have released images of...

When the county knife crime team goes out on patrol, they have...

As police continue to crack down on repeat offenders, a prolific shoplifter...

Two teenagers have been arrested following the murder of a man in...

The actions of two people who knocked a woman unconscious in the...

A woman has been arrested in connection with the death of a toddler

Over the weekend, Medway will have dispersal orders in place to deal...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More