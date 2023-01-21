Police Scotland is appealing for information after Links Park, the home of Montrose Football Club was broken into

Thieves broke into the Wellington Street building between 10pm on Thursday, January 19, 2023 and 7.15am on Friday, January 20, 2023.

A three-figure sum of money, a cash box, alcohol, mixers, and household products were stolen from offices.

“A green bucket with wheels was also stolen, and it is likely that those involved used the bucket to remove the stolen items from the building,” said Montrose Police Constable Ross McIntyre. This could have made some noise in the neighbourhood.

“I would urge anyone with information or who knows who was responsible for the break-in to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0633 of 20 January 2023.”