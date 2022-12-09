Police Scotland is appealing for information following a fatal road crash

Around 7.15pm on Thursday, 8 December 2022, officers received a report of a road crash involving a male pedestrian and a car on the A91, Old Guardbridge, St Andrews.

Emergency services attended and the 42-year-old male pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been informed.

Three occupants were in the car, a 68-year-old woman, who was the driver, a 39-year-old woman and a four-month-old baby. None of the occupants required medical treatment.

The road was closed for several hours to allow the crash scene investigation to take place.

Sergeant Jill Kirkpatrick said: “I am appealing for anyone who was in the area with any information to contact us, in particular, anyone with dash cam equipment is asked to check their footage as it could hold images which could assist in our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3011 of 7 December 2022.