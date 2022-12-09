Friday, December 9, 2022
Friday, December 9, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Police Scotland Is Appealing For Information Following A Fatal Road Crash
Home BREAKING Police Scotland is appealing for information following a fatal road crash

Police Scotland is appealing for information following a fatal road crash

Three occupants were in the car, a 68-year-old woman, who was the driver, a 39-year-old woman and a four-month old baby

by @uknip247

Police Scotland is appealing for information following a fatal road crash
Around 7.15pm on Thursday, 8 December 2022, officers received a report of a road crash involving a male pedestrian and a car on the A91, Old Guardbridge, St Andrews.
Emergency services attended and the 42-year-old male pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been informed.
Three occupants were in the car, a 68-year-old woman, who was the driver, a 39-year-old woman and a four-month-old baby. None of the occupants required medical treatment.
The road was closed for several hours to allow the crash scene investigation to take place.
Sergeant Jill Kirkpatrick said: “I am appealing for anyone who was in the area with any information to contact us, in particular, anyone with dash cam equipment is asked to check their footage as it could hold images which could assist in our investigation.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3011 of 7 December 2022.

RELATED ARTICLES

An entrepreneur from Cheshire East has launched a creative and wellbeing venture...

Police have sent out a strong message after seizing almost 100 cannabis...

In Sussex, a sixteenth child dies from an infection: The child is...

Another example of Broken Britain: The officer forgot to offer tea biscuits...

Five men have been jailed for a total of almost 24 years...

There’s nothing quite like a great hair day

Police investigating a fatal hit-and-run are appealing for witnesses to come forward

A Gosport teenager has been jailed after admitting a knife offence and...

Lee Martin, 35, and his wife Hayley, 42, claimed the money was...

Two Bedfordshire men and a man from Peterborough who kidnapped and tortured...

Prank ‘explosions’ spark unnecessary call outs for fire crews

A man from Keighley has been jailed for more than 5 years...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"