Police Scotland is appealing for information in a bid to trace David McCue, 41, who was found guilty in his absence at the High Court in Glasgow of sexual offences against a woman and younger girl

McCue then failed to appear for sentencing on 31 March 2023 and efforts continue to trace him. He sometimes uses the name David Ross, and is known to frequent the east end areas of Glasgow and described as white European, 5’10’ with short brown hair.

Detective Sergeant Michelle Rodger of the Public Protection Unit said, “I would urge this man to hand himself into police or anyone who has information relating to his whereabouts to make contact with the police. Members of the public are urged not to approach but can contact Police Scotland via the 101 non-emergency telephone number or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

