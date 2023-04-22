Police Scotland is seeking the public’s help in trying to locate a teenager missing from Kilwinning

Charli Vallance (14) was last seen around 12.15pm in Eglington Park, Kilwinning on Thursday, 20 April, 2023. She is white, around 5 ft in height, with brown, highlighted hair. When last seen, she was wearing a black and grey Nike zipper top and black leggings.

Charli has friends in the Ayrshire and Glasgow areas and extensive enquiries are under way to locate Charli, with officers continuing to check relevant CCTV footage for any additional information.

Sergeant Raymond Ferguson said: “Our concern for Charli is growing, given her age and the fact that no-one has heard from her. We just want to know she is safe and well. If anyone has seen Charli or has any information as to her whereabouts, please contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1637 of 20 April, 2023.