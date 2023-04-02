Sunday, April 2, 2023
Sunday, April 2, 2023

Police seal off Holiday Inn hotel and evacuate migrants after ‘suspicious device’ found

by uknip247
suspect device found at hotel in Staffordshire

A large cordon was in place at the Holiday Inn on Clayton road in Staffordshire.

The Holiday Inn by the M6 in Clayton has been closed to paying guests for some time to provide temporary accommodation for the families who were forced to flee their homeland after the Taliban swept to power.

Police sealed off the hotel and evacuated residents after a ‘suspicious device’ was found and staff called the emergency services.

A spokesman said: “Police are currently in attendance, following the discovery of a potentially suspicious device. As a standard safety precaution, a 100m cordon is in place and nearby buildings have been evacuated. Road closures are in place while an assessment is undertaken.

