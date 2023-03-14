Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Tuesday, March 14, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

BREAKING

Police searching for a missing man from Walthamstow are appealing for people in the area to check any sheds, outbuildings or overgrown gardens

written by uknip247
Auto Draft

Sydney Piper, aged 69, was last seen entering Lloyds Park in Walthamstow, through the Forest Road entrance, at approximately 11:50am on Thursday, 23 February.

His disappearance is out of character and officers have become increasingly concerned for his welfare. He is not believed to be in possession of any money and therefore they believe he may be living outside.

Sydney is described as 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build, with a grey beard and black short hair. He was last seen wearing a long black coat, grey T-shirt, grey trousers and black slippers.

He has a distinctive way of walking, with his feet splayed outwards, which people may have noticed.

Detective Chief Inspector Seb Florent, from the missing person unit in north-east London, said: “More than two weeks since Sydney has been spotted, we are increasingly worried about his wellbeing. With no money or Oyster card, we believe he is unlikely to have been able to travel far. We are now asking those in the Walthamstow area to please check any sheds, outbuildings or overgrown areas.

“Specialist officers have carried out searches of the park and we continue to recover CCTV from the area. We also need to hear from any people who use the park who may spotted Sydney over the past two weeks.

Anyone who has seen Sydney is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference CAD 4957/24Feb.

Avatar Of Uknip247

You may also like

5 Things Your Small Company Can Learn From...

Thames Valley Police have closed the A34 in...

Met responds to national report on violence against...

Everyone entering the UK will be subject to...

Major concerns and search launched for missing nine-year-old...

Police called to a moped collision near to...

Police are appealing for sightings of three teenage...

A serial fraudster is back behind bars for...

The Irish Coast Guard has taken the opportunity...

Detectives are issuing an image of a man...

We and our partners store and/or access information on a device, such as cookies and process personal data, such as unique identifiers and standard information sent by a device for personalised ads and content, ad and content measurement, and audience insights, as well as to develop and improve products. With your permission we and our partners may use precise geolocation data and identification through device scanning. You may click to consent to our and our partners’ processing as described above. Alternatively you may access more detailed information and change your preferences before consenting or to refuse consenting. Please note that some processing of your personal data may not require your consent, but you have a right to object to such processing. Your preferences will apply to this website only. You can change your preferences at any time by returning to this site Accept Read More