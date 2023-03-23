Police searching for a missing man from Walthamstow are appealing for visitors to Epping Forest to come forward with any sightings of him

Sydney Piper, aged 69, was last seen on Chingford Road, E17 at 12.10pm on the 23 February heading north in the direction of the Crooked Billet Roundabout.

His disappearance is out of character and officers have become increasingly concerned for his welfare. He is not believed to be in possession of any money and therefore they believe he may be living outside.

Sydney is described as 5ft 1ins tall, of slim build, with a grey beard and black short hair. He was last seen wearing a mid-length black coat, grey T-shirt, grey trousers and black slippers.

He has a distinctive way of walking, with his feet splayed outwards, which people may have noticed.

Detectives investigating the case have established that in the past Sydney has enjoyed walking in Epping Forest and enjoyed taking himself away for the day walking in the forest and parkland areas.

Detective Chief Inspector Seb Florent, from the missing person unit in north-east London, said: “We believe it is possible that Sydney may have made his way to Epping Forest and I want to appeal to anyone using Epping Forest for dog walking, biking, rides or walks to keep a look out for Sydney and to contact police immediately on 999 with any live sighting.

“He may be in need of assistance and we want to ensure he is safe and well”.

Anyone who has seen Sydney is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference CAD 4957/24Feb or 999 for a live sighting