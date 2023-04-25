Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Police searching for a missing woman have found a body in Hugglescote

Although formal identification is yet to place, it is believed that the body is that of Christine Cliff.

The 78-year-old was last seen at her address in Hugglescote area on the morning of Sunday 23 April.

The body was found later the same day.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and file is being prepared for HM Coroner.

Thank you to everyone to helped share our appeal and assisted with our enquiries.

