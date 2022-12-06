Tuesday, December 6, 2022
Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Police Searching For A Wanted Man With Manchester Ties Have Been Inundated With Not-so-serious And Unhelpful Comments
Police searching for a wanted man with Manchester ties have been inundated with not-so-serious and unhelpful comments

An appeal has been launched to find Robert Rimmer, 36, originally from Ashton-under-Lyne.

Officers in Humberside want to speak with him in connection with a drug-related investigation.

 

He is known to have ties to Hull, Cheshire, Liverpool, and Blackpool.

Members of the public have been advised not to approach him and instead to call the non-emergency police number 101.

 

Users on social media have been flooding comment sections with offers to assist in the search for Robert since the appeal was shared.

“I wouldn’t mind approaching him,” one user joked, while another said, “If I find him, I’m keeping him.”

“Look at him!” wrote another. If I see him, I’m going to arrest him and handcuff him to my bed…. Of course, to assist Humberside police.”

Someone commented on the share of the police hunt, saying, “He’s very good looking, what’s he done?”

 

“I wouldn’t mind knowing where he is either,” someone said on Twitter.

In all seriousness, Humberside Police stated about Robert Rimmer, “If you see him or know where he is, please do not approach him but instead call us immediately on our non-emergency 101 line quoting investigation reference 20900368291.”

“If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

