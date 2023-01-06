Police searching for missing couple and new born baby appeal to parents and members of the public

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon are missing with their new born baby, after their vehicle broke down near junction four (Farnworth, Bolton) of the M61 last night (Thursday 5 January 2023). The family left the vehicle and the motorway safely – walking to the Anchor Lane bridge which links the Highfield and Little Hulton areas.

GMP Head of Public Protection Detective Chief Superintendent Michaela Kerr said: “As a mum, I would like to make a direct appeal to Constance. Constance, I know this is an exceptionally hard time for you and you are likely feeling scared but I promise that our number one priority is the same as yours – to keep your beautiful new born safe. As you know, it’s really important that both you and your baby are assessed by medical professionals as soon as possible so please make contact with emergency services or make your way to your nearest hospital, wherever that may be.