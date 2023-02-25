Police searching for the missing sister-in-law of actor Mackenzie Crook have found a body

A body has been discovered by police while hunting for actor Mackenzie Crook’s missing sister-in-law.

On 14 February, Laurel Aldridge, 62, went missing from her house in Walberton, near Arundel, West Sussex.

Crook, best known for his appearances in The Office, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Worzel Gummidge, had made public pleas to locate Ms Aldridge, his wife’s elder sister.

“Unfortunately, the corpse of a woman has been discovered in the Tortington Lane area of Arundel,” Sussex Police stated in a statement.

“At this time, the family of missing Laurel Aldridge has been notified, and we are working to confirm the woman’s identity.”